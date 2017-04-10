Casper native takes helm of US ballis...

Casper native takes helm of US ballistic missile submarine

Cmdr. Jon Schaffner oversees the USS Tennessee based in Georgia. Schaffner also has served on subs based in Connecticut, Washington state and Hawaii.

