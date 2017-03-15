Two men charged with poaching in Wyom...

Two men charged with poaching in Wyoming for T.V. show

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 15 Read more: Star Valley Independent

Two Kentucky men were ordered more than $30,000 in fines and had their hunting privileges revoked for 15 years after poaching two bull elk on the television show "Hunting in the Sticks," says the Casper Star Tribune . Ricky J. Mills, 37, and Jimmy G. Duncan, 25, were hunting elk north of Douglas when they decided to shoot two mature bull elk in 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Valley Independent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Casper Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
single girls to text me (Oct '11) Mar 21 alexis 35
Katie martin Feb '17 Muscle man 2
A Court Order Feb '17 Tim Shey 1
Casper weirdness encounters (Oct '16) Jan '17 Ziggy 2
News Smoking ban staying in Casper Jan '17 yeap 1
News Attorney, former judge teach university class f... Jan '17 Nick 2
looking for a nice gay bar in casper (Dec '10) Jan '17 Serialcali 7
See all Casper Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Casper Forum Now

Casper Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Casper Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Casper, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,776 • Total comments across all topics: 280,113,241

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC