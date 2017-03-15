Two men charged with poaching in Wyoming for T.V. show
Two Kentucky men were ordered more than $30,000 in fines and had their hunting privileges revoked for 15 years after poaching two bull elk on the television show "Hunting in the Sticks," says the Casper Star Tribune . Ricky J. Mills, 37, and Jimmy G. Duncan, 25, were hunting elk north of Douglas when they decided to shoot two mature bull elk in 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Valley Independent.
Add your comments below
Casper Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|single girls to text me (Oct '11)
|Mar 21
|alexis
|35
|Katie martin
|Feb '17
|Muscle man
|2
|A Court Order
|Feb '17
|Tim Shey
|1
|Casper weirdness encounters (Oct '16)
|Jan '17
|Ziggy
|2
|Smoking ban staying in Casper
|Jan '17
|yeap
|1
|Attorney, former judge teach university class f...
|Jan '17
|Nick
|2
|looking for a nice gay bar in casper (Dec '10)
|Jan '17
|Serialcali
|7
Find what you want!
Search Casper Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC