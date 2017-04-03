Travelers for eclipse could come through Gillette
The Casper-Natrona County International Airport is preparing to receive private jets from a number of foreign countries during the total solar eclipse on Aug. 21, but the Gillette-Campbell County Airport probably won't benefit from that. People or companies from 19 foreign countries, including Saudi Arabia, Russia and Argentina, have inquired with the U.S. Customs office in Casper about flying private jets to Natrona County during the eclipse in August.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
Add your comments below
Casper Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|single girls to text me (Oct '11)
|Mar 21
|alexis
|35
|Katie martin
|Feb '17
|Muscle man
|2
|A Court Order
|Feb '17
|Tim Shey
|1
|Casper weirdness encounters (Oct '16)
|Jan '17
|Ziggy
|2
|Smoking ban staying in Casper
|Jan '17
|yeap
|1
|Attorney, former judge teach university class f...
|Jan '17
|Nick
|2
|looking for a nice gay bar in casper (Dec '10)
|Jan '17
|Serialcali
|7
Find what you want!
Search Casper Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC