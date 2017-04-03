Hydroponic farming brings fresh lettuce to Casper
In this March 7, 2017, photo, Skyline Gardens owner Matt Powell hangs one of the hydroponic towers used for growing produce inside his hydroponic greenhouse in Casper, Wyo. The greenhouse is made from a retired refrigerated shipping container and is able to grow produce without the use of soil, pesticides and other traditional farming techniques.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Casper Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|single girls to text me (Oct '11)
|Mar 21
|alexis
|35
|Katie martin
|Feb '17
|Muscle man
|2
|A Court Order
|Feb '17
|Tim Shey
|1
|Casper weirdness encounters (Oct '16)
|Jan '17
|Ziggy
|2
|Smoking ban staying in Casper
|Jan '17
|yeap
|1
|Attorney, former judge teach university class f...
|Jan '17
|Nick
|2
|looking for a nice gay bar in casper (Dec '10)
|Jan '17
|Serialcali
|7
Find what you want!
Search Casper Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC