Detention officer arrested for intent to deliver Oxycodone
Converse County Detention Officer Mike Martinez is under arrest in Casper and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. According to court documents, Detectives with the Operations Support Team were informed by a reliable but unnamed sourced that Martinez would be delivering Oxycodone to a certain location in Casper.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.
