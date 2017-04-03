Casper preps for foreign private jets
People and companies from 19 foreign countries have inquired with the U.S. Customs office in Casper about flying private jets to Natrona County during the eclipse in August. Customs and Border Protection officer Dale Leatham said he couldn't provide many details but confirmed he has fielded calls from interested parties around the world.
