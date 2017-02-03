Wyoming Senate And House Opened With Hindu Prayers For First Time
Wyoming Senate and House opened with Hindu prayers for the first time in history on Friday. The Hindu prayers were led by Rajan Zed, dressed in saffron-colored attire.
