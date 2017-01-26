Women's march draws crowds in Wyoming

Women's march draws crowds in Wyoming

Saturday Jan 21 Read more: KGWN

About 1,500 people marched in Cheyenne and hundreds more in Casper and elsewhere around the state to highlight women's issues and discontent with new President Donald Trump. In Cheyenne, participants marched to support women's rights and the rights of all people, singing and cheering along the route that concluded at the Wyoming Supreme Court Building.

