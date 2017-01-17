The reality of going virtual
During most of our day, we hear the whirring of a computer warming up and then quickly have a screen light up close to our face. "The headset consists of two monitors that are right up next to your face.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOTA-TV Rapid City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Casper Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Attorney, former judge teach university class f...
|7 hr
|Nick
|2
|looking for a nice gay bar in casper (Dec '10)
|Jan 8
|Serialcali
|7
|Horst, Gene, John, Kevin & Donna - welding supp...
|Dec 30
|WelbyMD
|1
|Want help being happy almost all the time?
|Dec '16
|Shain
|1
|Casper weirdness encounters
|Oct '16
|domooregato
|1
|LOST 8 week PUPS!! (Dec '06)
|Oct '16
|MaryannMyers
|3
|fuÂ€k all you repub voters!!!!!! (Apr '16)
|Sep '16
|rosetattoo
|4
Find what you want!
Search Casper Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC