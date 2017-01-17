Roosevelt High School To Become Veter...

Roosevelt High School To Become Veteran Center

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: KCWY13

Roosevelt High School closed after the last school year. That's when the Casper's Housing Authority officials decided to transform the school into a one stop shop for veterans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCWY13.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Casper Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Attorney, former judge teach university class f... Mon WelbyMD 1
looking for a nice gay bar in casper (Dec '10) Jan 8 Serialcali 7
Horst, Gene, John, Kevin & Donna - welding supp... Dec 30 WelbyMD 1
Want help being happy almost all the time? Dec '16 Shain 1
Casper weirdness encounters Oct '16 domooregato 1
LOST 8 week PUPS!! (Dec '06) Oct '16 MaryannMyers 3
fuÂ€k all you repub voters!!!!!! (Apr '16) Sep '16 rosetattoo 4
See all Casper Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Casper Forum Now

Casper Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Casper Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Casper, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,647 • Total comments across all topics: 277,996,904

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC