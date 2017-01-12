Reveille Rotary Offers Seniors a Ride to the Symphony

The Reveille Rotary Club of Casper is offering transportation for seniors over 60 to the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra's performance on Saturday, January 21, 2017 at John F. Welsh Auditorium in Natrona County High School. The Reveille Rotary Club partners with the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra to provide transportation to concert-goers who prefer not to drive at night.

