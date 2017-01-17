One dead in head-on crash on highway 387
A 32-year-old Casper man who was traveling from Casper to the Black Thunder mine in Campbell County died early Monday morning in a head-on collision on Highway 387. A 17-year-old boy, also from Casper, was driving a Buick Park Avenue on his way from Gillette to Casper when he may have fallen asleep and drifted into the oncoming lane of traffic at about 5:15 a.m., said Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
Add your comments below
Casper Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Attorney, former judge teach university class f...
|Jan 16
|WelbyMD
|1
|looking for a nice gay bar in casper (Dec '10)
|Jan 8
|Serialcali
|7
|Horst, Gene, John, Kevin & Donna - welding supp...
|Dec 30
|WelbyMD
|1
|Want help being happy almost all the time?
|Dec '16
|Shain
|1
|Casper weirdness encounters
|Oct '16
|domooregato
|1
|LOST 8 week PUPS!! (Dec '06)
|Oct '16
|MaryannMyers
|3
|fuÂ€k all you repub voters!!!!!! (Apr '16)
|Sep '16
|rosetattoo
|4
Find what you want!
Search Casper Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC