New Apartments Coming to Downtown Casper

New Apartments Coming to Downtown Casper

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: KCWY13

When you first look at it, It may look messy, but this building is expected to finish by this April. "Well it's pretty exciting because its different in it a revitalization project as opposed to a new build" says Casper Housing Authority Executive Director Kim Summerall-Wright Housing Authority Managers want people who move in to experience downtown Casper.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCWY13.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Casper Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Attorney, former judge teach university class f... Jan 21 Nick 2
looking for a nice gay bar in casper (Dec '10) Jan 8 Serialcali 7
Horst, Gene, John, Kevin & Donna - welding supp... Dec 30 WelbyMD 1
Want help being happy almost all the time? Dec '16 Shain 1
Casper weirdness encounters Oct '16 domooregato 1
LOST 8 week PUPS!! (Dec '06) Oct '16 MaryannMyers 3
fuÂ€k all you repub voters!!!!!! (Apr '16) Sep '16 rosetattoo 4
See all Casper Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Casper Forum Now

Casper Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Casper Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Casper, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,460 • Total comments across all topics: 278,243,464

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC