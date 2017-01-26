Gillette histories
W.L. Lewis, proprietor of the People's Market has completed moving into his new home, the Gupton property, second door south of the post office and is now very comfortably located and is in much better shape to care for his trade. Unlike the old building, he has a spacious room in front, well heated, which makes comfort in his work, as well as much pleasing to his trade.
