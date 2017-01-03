Debby S commented on Kitson Harvey's ...

Debby S commented on Kitson Harvey's blog post Morning Fix: Snow Day

Regarding the gas tax, I imagine that representative is proposing putting it to a vote because he knows Susana will veto any bill set before her that raises a tax. And...why are we lowering corporate tax rates? Again? This is just dumb, dumb, dumb--and flies in the face of research that shows that corporations do not base their moves to states solely on the tax rate, but mostly on what kind of workers they can attract and the general quality of life in said state.

