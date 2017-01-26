Casper to draft loan for future veterans services center
A veterans' service center is closer to reality with the city of Casper's preliminary approval of a low-interest loan. The Casper Star- Tribune reports councilmembers directed staff to draft a loan agreement for the Casper Housing Authority to purchase a building that used to be Natrona County School District's Roosevelt High School.
