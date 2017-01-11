Casper businessman appointed to Wyoming Legislature
The Casper Star-Tribune reports that Joe MacGuire was selected to replace Rep. Kendell Kroeker on Tuesday. Kroeker, a Republican from Evansville, announced his resignation last month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Casper Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking for a nice gay bar in casper (Dec '10)
|Jan 8
|Serialcali
|7
|Horst, Gene, John, Kevin & Donna - welding supp...
|Dec 30
|WelbyMD
|1
|Want help being happy almost all the time?
|Dec 16
|Shain
|1
|Casper weirdness encounters
|Oct '16
|domooregato
|1
|LOST 8 week PUPS!! (Dec '06)
|Oct '16
|MaryannMyers
|3
|fuÂ€k all you repub voters!!!!!! (Apr '16)
|Sep '16
|rosetattoo
|4
|Single
|Sep '16
|Wayne
|1
Find what you want!
Search Casper Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC