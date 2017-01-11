Casper businessman appointed to Wyomi...

Casper businessman appointed to Wyoming Legislature

The Casper Star-Tribune reports that Joe MacGuire was selected to replace Rep. Kendell Kroeker on Tuesday. Kroeker, a Republican from Evansville, announced his resignation last month.

