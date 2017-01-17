Briefcase

Sunday Jan 15

The Campbell County Chamber of Commerce will host its next luncheon series starting at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Prime Rib Restaurant and Wine Cellar. The 90-minute event will focus on "The Wyoming Lottery: What's In the Numbers?" Jon Clontz, CEO of the Wyoming Lottery Corp., will speak about the state of the lottery, as well as give an overview of the program and information about problem gambling and responsibility and positives for the Cowboy State.

