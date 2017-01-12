Attorney, former judge teach university class for free
There are 1 comment on the SFGate story from Friday Jan 6, titled Attorney, former judge teach university class for free. In it, SFGate reports that:
ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND USE JAN. 7-8, 2017, AND THEREAFTER - In this Dec. 9, 2016 photo, Dave Park poses for a portrait at his home in Casper, Wyo.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at SFGate.
|
“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”
Since: Sep 09
16,866
|
#1 12 hrs ago
A "natural born Citizen" of the United States was born on U.S. soil to parents who were BOTH Americans at the time. BHO is the ONLY one born since our Constitution was ratified in 1787 who doesn't meet that requirement.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Casper Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking for a nice gay bar in casper (Dec '10)
|Jan 8
|Serialcali
|7
|Horst, Gene, John, Kevin & Donna - welding supp...
|Dec 30
|WelbyMD
|1
|Want help being happy almost all the time?
|Dec '16
|Shain
|1
|Casper weirdness encounters
|Oct '16
|domooregato
|1
|LOST 8 week PUPS!! (Dec '06)
|Oct '16
|MaryannMyers
|3
|fuÂ€k all you repub voters!!!!!! (Apr '16)
|Sep '16
|rosetattoo
|4
|Single
|Sep '16
|Wayne
|1
Find what you want!
Search Casper Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC