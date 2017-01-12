There are on the SFGate story from Friday Jan 6, titled Attorney, former judge teach university class for free. In it, SFGate reports that:

ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND USE JAN. 7-8, 2017, AND THEREAFTER - In this Dec. 9, 2016 photo, Dave Park poses for a portrait at his home in Casper, Wyo.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at SFGate.