Snow Removal around Casper

The City of Casper wants to remind commercial and residential property owners/tenants that shoveling or pushing snow into the street and/or gutter is prohibited. Instead of shoveling the snow into the street/gutter from driveways, parking lots, and sidewalks, it should be deposited onto the lawn or landscaping of the property from where it came or shoveled onto the private property so as not to block sidewalk or driveway and parking lot entrances.

