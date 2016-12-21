Snow Removal around Casper

Snow Removal around Casper

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 5 Read more: KCWY13

The City of Casper wants to remind commercial and residential property owners/tenants that shoveling or pushing snow into the street and/or gutter is prohibited. Instead of shoveling the snow into the street/gutter from driveways, parking lots, and sidewalks, it should be deposited onto the lawn or landscaping of the property from where it came or shoveled onto the private property so as not to block sidewalk or driveway and parking lot entrances.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCWY13.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Casper Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Want help being happy almost all the time? Dec 16 Shain 1
looking for a nice gay bar in casper (Dec '10) Nov '16 Skyyler 5
Casper weirdness encounters Oct '16 domooregato 1
LOST 8 week PUPS!! (Dec '06) Oct '16 MaryannMyers 3
fuÂ€k all you repub voters!!!!!! (Apr '16) Sep '16 rosetattoo 4
Single Sep '16 Wayne 1
News KSNT News names new morning anchor Aug '16 docmolar 1
See all Casper Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Casper Forum Now

Casper Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Casper Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Casper, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,270 • Total comments across all topics: 277,272,556

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC