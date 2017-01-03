School district still waiting for bid...

School district still waiting for bids on vacant buildings

Friday Dec 23

Officials say the Natrona County School District hasn't yet received any bids for the buildings it has put up for sale. The Casper Star-Tribune reports the district's school board approved a plan earlier this month to get rid of three vacant buildings -- North Casper Elementary, Roosevelt High School and the Fairground Center.

