School district still waiting for bids on vacant buildings
Officials say the Natrona County School District hasn't yet received any bids for the buildings it has put up for sale. The Casper Star-Tribune reports the district's school board approved a plan earlier this month to get rid of three vacant buildings -- North Casper Elementary, Roosevelt High School and the Fairground Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Casper Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking for a nice gay bar in casper (Dec '10)
|20 hr
|Ã°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ..Ã°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ
|6
|Horst, Gene, John, Kevin & Donna - welding supp...
|Dec 30
|WelbyMD
|1
|Want help being happy almost all the time?
|Dec 16
|Shain
|1
|Casper weirdness encounters
|Oct '16
|domooregato
|1
|LOST 8 week PUPS!! (Dec '06)
|Oct '16
|MaryannMyers
|3
|fuÂ€k all you repub voters!!!!!! (Apr '16)
|Sep '16
|rosetattoo
|4
|Single
|Sep '16
|Wayne
|1
Find what you want!
Search Casper Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC