Nursing home settles negligence suit after blind resident hit by van
A Wyoming nursing home has settled a lawsuit filed against it after one of its residents was hit and injured by a van driven by a staff member. The lawsuit against Poplar Living Center in Casper, WY, was settled last month for an undisclosed amount, the Billings Gazette reported on Sunday.
