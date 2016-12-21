Holiday Hours at Solid Waste and Garbage Collection Schedule
City offices will be closed on Monday, December 26, and on Monday, January 2, garbage will be collected as usual on both days. - 7:30 a.m. To 1:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve , the day after Christmas , New Year's Eve and the day after New Year's .
