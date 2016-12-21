Holiday Hours at Solid Waste and Garb...

Holiday Hours at Solid Waste and Garbage Collection Schedule

Thursday Dec 22

City offices will be closed on Monday, December 26, and on Monday, January 2, garbage will be collected as usual on both days. - 7:30 a.m. To 1:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve , the day after Christmas , New Year's Eve and the day after New Year's .

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Natrona County was issued at December 27 at 7:31PM MST

