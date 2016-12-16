Fort Casper Museum Presents Watercolo...

Fort Casper Museum Presents Watercolors Exhibit Depicting Views From 1860s North America

Fort Caspar Museum has opened a new traveling exhibit of small watercolor paintings done by an Englishman as he traveled through North America from 1868 to 1869. For this interesting view of mid-19th-century America and its citizens, the University of Wyoming's American Heritage Center assembled over twenty images and several journal entries made by adventurer and social observer Thomas Kennet-Were.

