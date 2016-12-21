Don't Be Left in the Dark

Don't Be Left in the Dark

Friday Dec 16

The City of Casper now has a hotline for all City-related items pertaining to the Wyoming Eclipse Festival, occurring in Casper on August 17-21, 2017. Carla Mills-Laatsch is the Hotline Coordinator and is now available to answer questions regarding City-related items such as: - Licensing - Park Uses - Camping - Public Utilities - City Ordinances - General Compliance While the events and activities surrounding the Wyoming Eclipse Festival are being coordinated by festival director Anna Wilcox with the Casper Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, City services play a significant part in the success of this event and in the continuation of services for Casper citizens.

