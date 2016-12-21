Don't Be Left in the Dark
The City of Casper now has a hotline for all City-related items pertaining to the Wyoming Eclipse Festival, occurring in Casper on August 17-21, 2017. Carla Mills-Laatsch is the Hotline Coordinator and is now available to answer questions regarding City-related items such as: - Licensing - Park Uses - Camping - Public Utilities - City Ordinances - General Compliance While the events and activities surrounding the Wyoming Eclipse Festival are being coordinated by festival director Anna Wilcox with the Casper Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, City services play a significant part in the success of this event and in the continuation of services for Casper citizens.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCWY13.
Add your comments below
Casper Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Want help being happy almost all the time?
|Dec 16
|Shain
|1
|looking for a nice gay bar in casper (Dec '10)
|Nov '16
|Skyyler
|5
|Casper weirdness encounters
|Oct '16
|domooregato
|1
|LOST 8 week PUPS!! (Dec '06)
|Oct '16
|MaryannMyers
|3
|fuÂ€k all you repub voters!!!!!! (Apr '16)
|Sep '16
|rosetattoo
|4
|Single
|Sep '16
|Wayne
|1
|KSNT News names new morning anchor
|Aug '16
|docmolar
|1
Find what you want!
Search Casper Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC