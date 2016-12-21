Courts
MARLO DEAN SYRING, 47, was sentenced Oct. 18 to three to five years in prison for driving while under the influence of alcohol . District Judge Michael N. "Nick" Deegan recommended the Intensive Treatment Unit and for Syring to complete mental health treatment while in prison.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Casper Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Want help being happy almost all the time?
|Dec 16
|Shain
|1
|looking for a nice gay bar in casper (Dec '10)
|Nov '16
|Skyyler
|5
|Casper weirdness encounters
|Oct '16
|domooregato
|1
|LOST 8 week PUPS!! (Dec '06)
|Oct '16
|MaryannMyers
|3
|fuÂ€k all you repub voters!!!!!! (Apr '16)
|Sep '16
|rosetattoo
|4
|Single
|Sep '16
|Wayne
|1
|KSNT News names new morning anchor
|Aug '16
|docmolar
|1
Find what you want!
Search Casper Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC