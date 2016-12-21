Courts

Thursday Dec 1

MARLO DEAN SYRING, 47, was sentenced Oct. 18 to three to five years in prison for driving while under the influence of alcohol . District Judge Michael N. "Nick" Deegan recommended the Intensive Treatment Unit and for Syring to complete mental health treatment while in prison.

