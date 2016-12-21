Casper doctor, wife waive preliminary hearings in drug case
A Casper doctor and his wife have waived their preliminary hearings in federal court on charges alleging they sold prescriptions for painkillers. The Casper Star-Tribune reports that Shakeel and Lyn Kahn were charged earlier this month with conspiring to distribute Oxycodone.
