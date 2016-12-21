Casper Children's Theatre Performs on Today in Wyoming

Our show is at the Casper Children's Theatre , upstairs in The Commissary Mall. It will be Friday December 9th at 7:00 p.m. , Saturday December 10th at 2:00 p.m and Saturday December 10th at 7:00 p.m. , and Sunday December 11th at 2:00 p.m. .

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCWY13.