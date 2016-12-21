Approves Fair Housing Agreements Between Wyoming Landlords and Families Claiming Discrimination
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced today two agreements between the owners and managers of Plainview Mobile Home Park in Casper, Wyoming, and two families who complained they were unlawfully denied the reasonable modifications they needed. Read the Conciliation Agreements here and here .
Start the conversation, or Read more at HUD.
Add your comments below
Casper Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Want help being happy almost all the time?
|Dec 16
|Shain
|1
|looking for a nice gay bar in casper (Dec '10)
|Nov '16
|Skyyler
|5
|Casper weirdness encounters
|Oct '16
|domooregato
|1
|LOST 8 week PUPS!! (Dec '06)
|Oct '16
|MaryannMyers
|3
|fuÂ€k all you repub voters!!!!!! (Apr '16)
|Sep '16
|rosetattoo
|4
|Single
|Sep '16
|Wayne
|1
|KSNT News names new morning anchor
|Aug '16
|docmolar
|1
Find what you want!
Search Casper Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC