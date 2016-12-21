Approves Fair Housing Agreements Betw...

Approves Fair Housing Agreements Between Wyoming Landlords and Families Claiming Discrimination

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced today two agreements between the owners and managers of Plainview Mobile Home Park in Casper, Wyoming, and two families who complained they were unlawfully denied the reasonable modifications they needed. Read the Conciliation Agreements here and here .

