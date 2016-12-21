21 year Wyoming Highway Patrol veteran to retire
Lieutenant Chris Schell will retire from the Wyoming Highway Patrol effective December 30th, 2016 after nearly 21 years of service to Wyoming. Lt. Schell began his career with the WHP on January 16th, 1996 as a Patrolman in Casper.
