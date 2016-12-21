21 year Wyoming Highway Patrol vetera...

21 year Wyoming Highway Patrol veteran to retire

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: KGWN

Lieutenant Chris Schell will retire from the Wyoming Highway Patrol effective December 30th, 2016 after nearly 21 years of service to Wyoming. Lt. Schell began his career with the WHP on January 16th, 1996 as a Patrolman in Casper.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Casper Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Want help being happy almost all the time? Dec 16 Shain 1
looking for a nice gay bar in casper (Dec '10) Nov '16 Skyyler 5
Casper weirdness encounters Oct '16 domooregato 1
LOST 8 week PUPS!! (Dec '06) Oct '16 MaryannMyers 3
fuÂ€k all you repub voters!!!!!! (Apr '16) Sep '16 rosetattoo 4
Single Sep '16 Wayne 1
News KSNT News names new morning anchor Aug '16 docmolar 1
See all Casper Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Casper Forum Now

Casper Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Casper Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Casper, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,700 • Total comments across all topics: 277,329,230

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC