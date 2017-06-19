Prolonged extreme heat will damage cars and trucks
TUCSON, AZ - The National Weather Service said when temperatures reach 110 degrees for days on end, it has a cumulative effect on our bodies. The constant wear and tear without a chance for a cool down, can lead to many health issues, including people who are normally thought to be healthy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Add your comments below
Casa Grande Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|3 hr
|RN2015go
|2,702
|Help stop panhandling. (Feb '15)
|Jun 17
|Truefact
|17
|bahama fat tire cruisers rip off sikk design
|Jun 14
|Competitor
|2
|Shooting on Galveston Street, Chandler, Az (May '10)
|May 30
|Eastside Central
|64
|Court staff ordered to falsify records
|May 23
|Justice For All
|1
|Immigration Judges smuggled contraband into Elo...
|May 23
|Justice For All
|1
|Review: Arizona Bankruptcy Helpers (Oct '08)
|Mar '17
|Suenixon2277
|26
Find what you want!
Search Casa Grande Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC