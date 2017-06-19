Prolonged extreme heat will damage ca...

Prolonged extreme heat will damage cars and trucks

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

TUCSON, AZ - The National Weather Service said when temperatures reach 110 degrees for days on end, it has a cumulative effect on our bodies. The constant wear and tear without a chance for a cool down, can lead to many health issues, including people who are normally thought to be healthy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Casa Grande Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) 3 hr RN2015go 2,702
Help stop panhandling. (Feb '15) Jun 17 Truefact 17
bahama fat tire cruisers rip off sikk design Jun 14 Competitor 2
News Shooting on Galveston Street, Chandler, Az (May '10) May 30 Eastside Central 64
Court staff ordered to falsify records May 23 Justice For All 1
Immigration Judges smuggled contraband into Elo... May 23 Justice For All 1
Review: Arizona Bankruptcy Helpers (Oct '08) Mar '17 Suenixon2277 26
See all Casa Grande Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Casa Grande Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Pinal County was issued at June 20 at 9:32AM MST

Casa Grande Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Casa Grande Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Casa Grande, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,379 • Total comments across all topics: 281,902,617

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC