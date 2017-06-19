Murder trial likely to be postponed f...

Murder trial likely to be postponed for Iraqi man

An Iraqi man accused of detonating a homemade explosive device outside a federal building in Arizona will likely face a delay in his trial on an unrelated murder charge in Pinal County. The Casa Grande Dispatch reports that Abdullatif Aldosary's trial on the murder charge, currently scheduled for August, will be postponed because he was appointed a new attorney last month.

