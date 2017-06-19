Murder trial likely to be delayed for...

Murder trial likely to be delayed for man accused of blast

Read more: Yuma Sun

A man accused of detonating a homemade explosive device outside a federal building in Arizona will likely face a delay in his trial on an unrelated murder charge in Pinal County. Abdullatif Aldosary's trial on the murder charge, scheduled for August, was expected to be postponed because he was appointed a new attorney last month, The Casa Grande Dispatch reported .

