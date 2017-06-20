Chandler man files sex abuse lawsuit ...

Chandler man files sex abuse lawsuit against Catholic archbishop in Guam

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: The Arizona Republic

Chandler resident Francis Charfauros broke his silence and is suing the Roman Catholic Church in Guam for alleged sexual abuse in the 1980s. Chandler man files sex abuse lawsuit against Catholic archbishop in Guam Chandler resident Francis Charfauros broke his silence and is suing the Roman Catholic Church in Guam for alleged sexual abuse in the 1980s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Casa Grande Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Shooting on Galveston Street, Chandler, Az (May '10) 4 hr Chandler bape ape 65
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) Jun 29 zeke the pinhead 2,709
News Rallies in cities across US decrying deportation (Apr '14) Jun 27 AmPieJam UncleSam 5
Review: Boots & Saddle Motel (Feb '10) Jun 21 Jackie knoff 3
Help stop panhandling. (Feb '15) Jun 17 Truefact 17
bahama fat tire cruisers rip off sikk design Jun 14 Competitor 2
Court staff ordered to falsify records May '17 Justice For All 1
See all Casa Grande Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Casa Grande Forum Now

Casa Grande Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Casa Grande Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
 

Casa Grande, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,414 • Total comments across all topics: 282,229,073

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC