Casa Grande woman found safe, Silver Alert canceled

Tuesday Jun 13

CASA GRANDE, AZ - A Silver Alert has been canceled after a missing woman was found safe Tuesday, according to the Casa Grande Police Department. Authorities say Carol Lee Putnam, 71, was last seen at her residence in Casa Grande Sunday.

