Barcelona set to open academy in Casa Grande, Arizona
Barcelona have confirmed an agreement is in place to open their latest United States-based academy in Arizona, albeit with a difference to the ones which they have previously been launched in the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Casa Grande Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shooting on Galveston Street, Chandler, Az (May '10)
|May 30
|Eastside Central
|64
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|May 28
|zeke the Pinhead
|2,696
|Court staff ordered to falsify records
|May 23
|Justice For All
|1
|Immigration Judges smuggled contraband into Elo...
|May 23
|Justice For All
|1
|Review: Arizona Bankruptcy Helpers (Oct '08)
|Mar '17
|Suenixon2277
|26
|Scotty Blakley/Homeless Man (May '15)
|Jan '17
|gigi53
|6
|Wanda Lingafelter (Aug '11)
|Oct '16
|Unknown source
|8
Find what you want!
Search Casa Grande Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC