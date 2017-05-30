Round two beginning in search for ful...

Round two beginning in search for full-time City Administrator

Wednesday May 17

The Riverton City Council will meet in an executive session on Thursday to consider 10 candidates for the position of City Administrator. The city's first attempt to replace Steven Weaver ended when the council could not come to contract terms with their first choice back in April.

