Round two beginning in search for full-time City Administrator
The Riverton City Council will meet in an executive session on Thursday to consider 10 candidates for the position of City Administrator. The city's first attempt to replace Steven Weaver ended when the council could not come to contract terms with their first choice back in April.
Start the conversation, or Read more at County 10 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Casa Grande Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shooting on Galveston Street, Chandler, Az (May '10)
|May 30
|Eastside Central
|64
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|May 28
|zeke the Pinhead
|2,696
|Court staff ordered to falsify records
|May 23
|Justice For All
|1
|Immigration Judges smuggled contraband into Elo...
|May 23
|Justice For All
|1
|Review: Arizona Bankruptcy Helpers (Oct '08)
|Mar '17
|Suenixon2277
|26
|Scotty Blakley/Homeless Man (May '15)
|Jan '17
|gigi53
|6
|Wanda Lingafelter (Aug '11)
|Oct '16
|Unknown source
|8
Find what you want!
Search Casa Grande Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC