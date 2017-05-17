Disney movie inspires Arizona man to build pirate ship
While Steven Hill's three-story ship did not escape from Davy Jones' locker, a giant squid can be seen attacking the ship standing in his backyard, The Casa Grande Dispatch reported Thursday. He and his wife's love for the Disney franchise inspired him to construct the ship a year ago, Hill said.
