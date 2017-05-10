Casa Grande PD makes arrests in vandalism case
CASA GRANDE, AZ - Casa Grande police made multiple arrests Wednesday in the April 21 vandalism and burglary incident at Casa Grande Union High School. With the help of surveillance footage, Casa Grande PD says they identified two juveniles involved in the incident.
