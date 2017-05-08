Vandals strike Casa Grande High School

Vandals strike Casa Grande High School

Monday Apr 24 Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

CASA GRANDE, AZ - Police in Casa Grande are investigating vandalism at Casa Grande High School on Friday night, April 21. According to a report in the Casa Grande Dispatch, the vandals caused extensive damage to the faculty break room and maintenance shop. For more pictures and the full article, click HERE .

