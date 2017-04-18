Stand Down aims to help Pinal County Veterans access services
Annual Pinal County Veteran Stand Down April 15, 2017. Local service providers will offer Veterans haircuts, health screenings, legal assistance, emergency housing options, employment support services, vision screening, as well as food stamps, VA and Social Security benefits, Child Support Info, Pinal County court issue review and much more!! In military active service, a Stand Down is a necessary mental and physical break from combat.
