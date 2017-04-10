Sheriff warns underage music festival attendees not to drink
The Pinal County Sheriff is warning people under 21 looking to attend the upcoming Country Thunder music festival to stick to water. The Casa Grande Dispatch reports that Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb has recorded an impassioned message about underage drinking that will play on video boards between bands at the Florence music festival that starts Thursday.
