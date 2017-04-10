Sheriff warns underage music festival...

Sheriff warns underage music festival attendees not to drink

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 5 Read more: Yuma Sun

The Pinal County Sheriff is warning people under 21 looking to attend the upcoming Country Thunder music festival to stick to water. The Casa Grande Dispatch reports that Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb has recorded an impassioned message about underage drinking that will play on video boards between bands at the Florence music festival that starts Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Casa Grande Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) 2 hr Scotty Steiner 2,683
Review: Arizona Bankruptcy Helpers (Oct '08) Mar 31 Suenixon2277 26
Found dog Mar 30 Ray Marshall 1
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) Mar 17 D D Home 7
News Do you know a Muslim? No? Group hopes to change... Mar 14 True Christian wi... 4
Review: Xanas Palace (Jan '16) Mar 13 footguymike 5
News Lopez, veteran immigration lawyer, dies in car ... (Apr '16) Mar '17 blank 5
See all Casa Grande Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Casa Grande Forum Now

Casa Grande Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Casa Grande Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
 

Casa Grande, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,287 • Total comments across all topics: 280,260,743

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC