Pinal County mulls changes in lineup of justice courts
Pinal County officials are considering a reshuffling of the county's justice court system, possibly including a reduction in the number of locations. The Casa Grande Dispatch reports that County Manager Greg Stanley recently told the county Board of Supervisors that redistricting court boundaries and having fewer justice courts could save the county money.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Casa Grande Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Apr 21
|Daytripper
|2,689
|Police: Eighth-grader's body found at Kyrene sc... (Aug '11)
|Apr 17
|Meghan
|20
|Global Water Company (Feb '09)
|Apr 16
|DocColburn
|37
|Review: Arizona Bankruptcy Helpers (Oct '08)
|Mar '17
|Suenixon2277
|26
|Scotty Blakley/Homeless Man (May '15)
|Jan '17
|gigi53
|6
|Wanda Lingafelter (Aug '11)
|Oct '16
|Unknown source
|8
|Snapchat (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Meee
|1
Find what you want!
Search Casa Grande Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC