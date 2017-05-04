Pinal County mulls changes in lineup ...

Pinal County mulls changes in lineup of justice courts

Monday Apr 24

Pinal County officials are considering a reshuffling of the county's justice court system, possibly including a reduction in the number of locations. The Casa Grande Dispatch reports that County Manager Greg Stanley recently told the county Board of Supervisors that redistricting court boundaries and having fewer justice courts could save the county money.

