Lucid's Air electric luxury sedan hits supercar-type speeds on test track

Thursday Apr 13

Lucid Motors made its first auto show appearance at this week's 2017 New York Auto Show - and it came prepared. The electric-car startup unveiled an "Alpha Speed Car" prototype of its Air luxury sedan that just achieved a claimed 217 mph at the Transportation Research Center test track in Ohio.

