Lucid Motors ready to challenge Tesla with the Air

The electric car market in the US has been dominated by Tesla, but Elon Musk's company, which at one time this week became more valuable than General Motors, may be facing new competition from Lucid Motors in the next couple of years. Lucid, which counts China's LeEco, venture capital firm Tsing Capital and state-owned Beijing Auto among its investors, is promoting its flagship Lucid Air sedan at the New York International Auto Show, which opens to the public on Friday.

