I got a ride in the $100,000 electric car trying to take on Tesla - here's what it was like
It may not be a Tesla, but Lucid Motors' all-electric car was built by the same minds behind the Model S. Last week, I got a ride in the startup's very first prototype, the Lucid Air. The car starts at $52,500, but the luxurious version I got a ride in at Manhattan's Classic Car Club last week will cost over $100,000.
Casa Grande Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Tue
|law43
|2,680
|Review: Arizona Bankruptcy Helpers (Oct '08)
|Mar 31
|Suenixon2277
|26
|Found dog
|Mar 30
|Ray Marshall
|1
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|Mar 17
|D D Home
|7
|Do you know a Muslim? No? Group hopes to change...
|Mar 14
|True Christian wi...
|4
|Review: Xanas Palace (Jan '16)
|Mar 13
|footguymike
|5
|Lopez, veteran immigration lawyer, dies in car ... (Apr '16)
|Mar '17
|blank
|5
