I got a ride in the $100,000 electric car trying to take on Tesla - here's what it was like

It may not be a Tesla, but Lucid Motors' all-electric car was built by the same minds behind the Model S. Last week, I got a ride in the startup's very first prototype, the Lucid Air. The car starts at $52,500, but the luxurious version I got a ride in at Manhattan's Classic Car Club last week will cost over $100,000.

