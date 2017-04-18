Fatal crash closes Interstate 10 east...

Fatal crash closes Interstate 10 east near Sacaton rest area

Wednesday Apr 12

CASA GRANDE, AZ - Eastbound Interstate 10 is closed just north of Casa Grande at milepost 181 near the Sacaton rest area, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. The crash involved a single vehicle with a fatality, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

