Fatal crash closes Interstate 10 east near Sacaton rest area
CASA GRANDE, AZ - Eastbound Interstate 10 is closed just north of Casa Grande at milepost 181 near the Sacaton rest area, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. The crash involved a single vehicle with a fatality, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Comments
Add your comments below
Casa Grande Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Apr 21
|Daytripper
|2,689
|Police: Eighth-grader's body found at Kyrene sc... (Aug '11)
|Apr 17
|Meghan
|20
|Global Water Company (Feb '09)
|Apr 16
|DocColburn
|37
|work for nurses with stipulations on their license (Oct '13)
|Apr 14
|Sam George
|7
|Review: Arizona Bankruptcy Helpers (Oct '08)
|Mar 31
|Suenixon2277
|26
|Found dog
|Mar 30
|Ray Marshall
|1
|Scotty Blakley/Homeless Man (May '15)
|Jan '17
|gigi53
|6
Find what you want!
Search Casa Grande Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC