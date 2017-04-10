Country Thunder success with no major...

Country Thunder success with no major incidents

The Casa Grande Dispatch reports police made 25 arrests for people suspected of driving under the influence at the Country Thunder festival in Florence that ended Sunday. Pinal County Sheriff's Office issued 19 citations, 17 of which were for speeding.

