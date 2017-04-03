Startup Lucid Motors insists it is defying the electric car curse and will challenge Tesla in China
"Let's distinguish ourselves first from the scenario at Faraday Future," Lucid CTO Peter Rawlinson told Business Insider at Classic Car Club in Manhattan. If you follow the world of electric car startups - the handful of companies all competing to come out with the next big thing in battery-powered automobiles - you'd be forgiven for thinking the two companies are actually very similar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Add your comments below
Casa Grande Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Arizona Bankruptcy Helpers (Oct '08)
|Mar 31
|Suenixon2277
|26
|Found dog
|Mar 30
|Ray Marshall
|1
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Mar 21
|LAVON AFFAIR
|2,677
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|Mar 17
|D D Home
|7
|Do you know a Muslim? No? Group hopes to change...
|Mar 14
|True Christian wi...
|4
|Review: Xanas Palace (Jan '16)
|Mar 13
|footguymike
|5
|Lopez, veteran immigration lawyer, dies in car ... (Apr '16)
|Mar 6
|blank
|5
Find what you want!
Search Casa Grande Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC