Startup Lucid Motors insists it is defying the electric car curse and will challenge Tesla in China

"Let's distinguish ourselves first from the scenario at Faraday Future," Lucid CTO Peter Rawlinson told Business Insider at Classic Car Club in Manhattan. If you follow the world of electric car startups - the handful of companies all competing to come out with the next big thing in battery-powered automobiles - you'd be forgiven for thinking the two companies are actually very similar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.