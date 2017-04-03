Pinal County offers reward for info in double slaying
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is offering up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case of a double killing in Mammoth. The Casa Grande Dispatch reports that the sheriff's office Victim Services and Silent Witness are donating the money for the reward in connection to the Jan. 31 shootings of 34-year-old Mark Reynoso and 28-year-old Maria Desantiago.
